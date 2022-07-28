India, Israel to partner for "Everything About Water Expo" next week

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): India and Israel are set to partner for the 17th Everything About Water Expo 2022 to be held in New Delhi from August 4-6, Israel's embassy in New Delhi said on Thursday.

This further strengthens the ongoing cooperation between Israel and India in the field of water.

Four high-level water experts from Israel will take part in this event. They will share their knowledge in a session that will focus on the Israeli model for water management, policy regulations, water technologies, R&D implementation and the Israel-India water partnership.

"Today Israel recycles 90 per cent of its wastewater- making it the number one global leader when it comes to wastewater recycling. By adopting a holistic approach to water consumption that encompasses good management, high tech development and public education, Israel has transformed from a water-parched nation to a global leader in the field of water," the embassy said in a press release.



Another highlight of the event will be the participation of 8 leading Israeli water companies that will showcase cutting-edge water technologies at the National Pavilion of Israel. As per the release, these participating companies will introduce their solutions related to water distribution and management, filtration, leak detection, wastewater treatment, desalination and water security.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador of Israel to India Naor Gilon said, "It is our great pleasure to be a part of the 17th Everything About Water Expo 2022 as a country partner. This will be a great platform for Israeli and Indian companies to form partnerships and explore future collaborations in the water sector. I invite everyone to come to the Israeli Pavilion, where Israeli companies will share their innovative water solutions, best practices and technologies."

The 17th Everything About Water Expo 2022 will showcase the latest technologies and solutions in the water sector. According to the release, Israel's participation in this event as a country partner, at a time when both countries are celebrating 30 years of diplomatic relations, will further boost Israel-India cooperation in water management.

The importance of this partnership can be understood from the fact that both countries signed two major water agreements to increase cooperation in water conservation and state water utility reform during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Israel in 2017.

"Also, India is the only country wherein Israel has the position of Water Attache to help share Israeli best practices and technologies for advancements in India's water management sector," the release said. (ANI)

