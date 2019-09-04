India key partner of Russia: Putin

Moscow [Russia], Sept 04 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said that India is a key partner and both countries share a strategic and privileged relationship.

Putin made the remarks following the meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Vladivostok.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed the implementation of the decisions taken at the New Delhi summit last year and map out practical goals of bilateral cooperation.

"We are always delighted to welcome to Russia a big friend of our country, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. First, we met one-on-one and then our delegations joined us to exchange opinions on the key issues of bilateral cooperation, discuss the implementation of the decisions taken at the New Delhi summit last year and map out practical goals, which we included in the joint statement we have issued today," said Putin.

The two sides exchanged numerous agreements, including military and technical cooperation, energy and science, LNG Business and LNG supplies, and natural gas.

These documents include a strategy for the enhancement of Russian-Indian trade, economic and investment cooperation and intergovernmental agreements on the joint production of spare parts and other items for Russian (Soviet) weapons and military equipment, as well as on cooperation in audiovisual co-production.

The two also signed documents over expansion of cooperation in the oil and gas sector, road transport and infrastructure for the development of maritime communications between Vladivostok and Chennai; investment cooperation, including in the implementation of coking coal mining projects in the Russian Far East, the joint development of downstream LNG business and LNG supplies, as well as cooperation in combating customs violations.

The President also recalled that he met Prime Minister Modi on the sidelines of the G20 summit recently held in Osaka, Japan, and the Shanghai Cooperation Council (SCO) in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek.

Upon his arrival, Modi received a Guard of Honour at the Vladivostok International Airport.

After this, he met the Russian President and paid a visit to the 'Zvezda' Shipbuilding Complex and spent "quality time" together onboard a ship as part of a special gesture to further cement cooperation with "a valued friend", according to the Prime Minister's Office.

Modi, along with Putin, will be addressing the 5th Eastern Economic Forum, wherein the former would be batting for more investment and business ventures. (ANI)