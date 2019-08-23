Indian High Commission in Madagascar organise event in collaboration with Air Mauritius at the embassy on Friday
Indian High Commission in Madagascar organise event in collaboration with Air Mauritius at the embassy on Friday

India, Madagascar to enhance tourism potential

ANI | Updated: Aug 23, 2019 19:41 IST

Antananarivo [Madagascar], Aug 23 (ANI): The Indian High Commission in Antananarivo, in collaboration with Air Mauritius, organised an event at the Indian Embassy to promote tourism between India and Madagascar on Friday.
Over 20 Malagasy tour operators, country director of Air Mauritius, and representatives of the Ministry of Tourism participated in the event.
In his opening remarks, Ambassador Abhay Kumar highlighted the popular tourist destinations of India and invited tour operators to visit India and develop tour packages for Malagasy tourists.
He also shared that the Indian Ministry of Tourism and the Embassy will soon organise a familiarisation trip for Malagasy tour operators and travel journalists in association with Air Mauritius.
Lilia Mika, Country Manager of Air Mauritius shared that the airline would now operate daily flights between Antananarivo and Mauritius, which will help in improving air connectivity between Madagascar and Indian cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Bangalore.
Ambassador also requested Air Mauritius to slightly modify the timings of its flights from Delhi to Mauritius and Mauritius to Antananarivo so that the travellers do not have to spend a night in Mauritius while travelling from Delhi to Antananarivo.
Ministry of Tourism of Madagascar will also soon conduct a roadshow in major Indian cities to attract Indian tourists to Madagascar. (ANI)

