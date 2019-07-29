India, Mozambique sign 2 MoUs to strengthen defence cooperation

Maputo [Mozambique], July 29 (ANI): India and Mozambique on Monday signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) here to strengthen defence cooperation.

The documents were signed following a meeting between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Mozambican counterpart Atanasio Salvador M'tumuke.

Singh is currently on his first official visit abroad as the Defence Minister to the African country. This is also the first time a Defence Minister has visited Mozambique.

The two MoUs include an agreement on sharing white shipping information and another on co-operation in the field of Hydrography.

"The signing of the two MoUs will further strengthen the ongoing Indo-Mozambican Defence co-operation," an official press release stated.

Singh also called on the country's Prime Minister Carlos Agostinho do Rosario in Mozambique's capital.

The Defence Minister conveyed best wishes for the ongoing peace process in Mozambique during delegation-level talks with M'tumuke.

"Mozambique sought co-operation from India to deal with the growing menace of terrorism and radicalisation. Singh assured co-operation and reiterated commitment to work together in this regard," the statement added.

The Defence Minister is accompanied by a high-level delegation including the Defence Secretary, DG, Coast Guards and senior officials of Ministries of Defence and External Affairs.

India shares close, warm and friendly relations with Mozambique which is cemented by robust development partnership and a large presence of the Indian Diaspora. Singh's visit, from July 28 to July 30, is expected to further strengthen relations with Mozambique. (ANI)

