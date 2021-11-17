India, New Zealand hold bilateral cyber dialogue, explore initiatives to deepen cooperation

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): India and New Zealand held the second edition of their bilateral cyber dialogue on November 16-17 in a virtual mode where they exchanged views on the latest developments on cyber issues and explored initiatives to further deepen cyber cooperation.

"The Cyber Dialogue discussed various aspects of existing bilateral cooperation in cyberspace, exchanged views on the latest developments on cyber issues at bilateral, regional and multilateral fora and explored initiatives to further deepen cyber cooperation," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

The delegations deliberated on a wide range of topics of mutual interest and agreed to work closely with each other in the areas of cybersecurity, cybercrime and capacity building, MEA added.



The Indian delegation was led by Atul Malhari Gotsurve, Joint Secretary (Cyber Diplomacy) from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The New Zealand delegation was co-led by Dan Eaton, Director National Security Policy, Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet (DPMC) and Georgina Sargison, Acting Unit Manager, Emerging Security Issues, International Security and Disarmament Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT).

Senior officials from various government Ministries and Departments from both countries participated in the Cyber Dialogue. (ANI)

