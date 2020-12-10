India, Norway hold bilateral consultations on UNSC issues

New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): India and Norway on Tuesday virtually conducted bilateral discussions regarding issues on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Both sides decided to work closely and further deepen cooperation during their upcoming tenure as non-permanent members of the UNSC for the period 2021-22, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

According to an official release, the Indian delegation was led by Prakash Gupta, JS (UNP & Summits), MEA and included other officials from MEA, PMI New York and Indian Embassy in Oslo.



The Norwegian delegation was led by Merete Fjell Brattested, Director General, Department for Multilateral Cooperation and included other Norwegian Foreign Ministry officials and representatives from their Missions in New York and New Delhi.

The delegations further held wide ranging discussions on issues on the UN Security Council agenda and recent developments, and the Indian delegation briefed Norway on its priorities during its upcoming UNSC tenure including reformed multilateralism, counter-terrorism and use of ICT's for peacekeeping. (ANI)

