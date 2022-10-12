India, Norway hold JWG meeting on higher education

New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): India and Norway held the sixth meeting of the Joint Working Group on Higher Education on October 11 in New Delhi.

"The meeting was chaired by Neeta Prasad, Joint Secretary, International Cooperation, Ministry of Education from Indian side and by Anne Line Wold, Director General, Ministry of Education and Research from Norwegian side. The Ambassador of Norway to India also participated in the meeting," the Ministry of Education said in a press release.

The Joint Working Group was established to monitor and oversee the implementation of the MoU on Cooperation in the field of Higher Education signed between India and Norway on April 25.

The two sides reviewed the progress made under the Indo-Norwegian Cooperation Programme developed under the ambit of the previous India-Norway MoU signed in 2014.

They deliberated upon overall higher education policy and priorities, student/faculty mobility and cooperation in the field of skill development.



India's relations with countries in Central Europe (CE) remained on a steady upward track characterised by warmth and progress in 2021-22, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Rooted in cultural ties, relations with Central European countries have been free from any major irritants. India has received support from these countries at various multilateral fora. Within the EU, countries of CE play an important role.

Regional groups within CE like the Visegrad Group (Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia) and the Nordic group (Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Iceland) also provide platforms for plurilateral exchanges with India.

New opportunities for economic cooperation, especially in the areas of renewable energy, water management, circular economy, health and pharmaceuticals, artificial intelligence and digitalization have provided momentum to this traditionally close relationship, the MEA said.

High-level political exchanges continued in the last two years despite the constraints imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic. (ANI)

