India, Oman strategic partnership to focus on counter-terrorism initiatives

New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): India and Oman held the eighth strategic dialogue which focused on counter-terrorism initiatives, including ways to combat with the expansion of terrorist propaganda and misuse of emerging technologies, sources said on Wednesday.

The discussion took place during the visit of the Secretary General of the National Security Council (NSC) of the Sultanate of Oman, Major General Idris Abdulrahman Al-Kindi, to India.

"During the dialogue, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to the close strategic partnership between India and Oman and highlighted the high priority accorded by the leadership of both countries to further enhance their bilateral strategic ties based on trust and mutual respect," the sources said.

Major General Idris Abdulrahman Al-Kindi is in India from January 16-19 for the eighth India-Oman Strategic Dialogue. This is his first visit after his appointment as the Secretary General of the NSC of Oman.

Sources said that Al-Kindi also called on National Security Adviser, Ajit Doval.

During the strategic dialogue, discussions were held on a wide range of issues of mutual interest, including bilateral strategic and security cooperation, defence and regional security. Both sides reiterated the importance of preserving maritime safety and security in the region.

"Both sides condemned in the strongest terms all forms and manifestations of terrorism and underscored the need to work collectively to fight this menace," sources said.

Both sides discussed that the expansion of terrorist propaganda, misuse of new and emerging technologies, arms and drugs trafficking and abuse of cyberspace for recruitment, fundraising and disinformation have serious security implications for the region and, therefore, a collective and coordinated response is essential.

According to sources, both sides reiterated the importance of the Strategic Dialogue as an important mechanism of bilateral cooperation between India and Oman. They agreed to hold the next round of the Strategic Dialogue in Oman in 2024.

The last Strategic Dialogue was held in Muscat in January 2020. (ANI)