India, Panama hold second foreign office consultations in Panama City

Panama City [Panama], November 24 (ANI): India and Panama held the second Foreign Office Consultations in Panama City on November 23, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

"The 2nd Foreign Office Consultations between India and Panama were held in Panama City on 23 November 2022. The Indian side was led by Saurabh Kumar, Secretary (East) and Panama side was led by H.E. Mr Vladimir A Franco Sousa, Vice Minister of External Relations," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

During the consultations, both sides comprehensively reviewed their bilateral relations, covering areas such as trade and investment, pharmaceuticals, ICT, capacity building, space cooperation, and consular issues.



The two sides also discussed cooperation in multilateral fora.

"Secretary (East) called on Foreign Minister H.E. Mrs Janaina Tewaney Mencomo. She emphasized the need for the two countries to deepen their cooperation including in the economic domain and expressed hope that Indian companies will make use of Panama's locational and logistical advantage to do business in Americas," the MEA said.

Both sides agreed to hold the next round of consultations at a mutually convenient date in New Delhi. (ANI)

