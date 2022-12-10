India Policy Forum-LSESU meet: Lord Rami Ranger stresses on int'l cooperation to deal with global issues

London [UK], December 10 (ANI): India Policy Forum in collaboration with the London School of Economics and Political Science Students' Union (LSESU) India Society organized a discussion on India's G-20 presidency.

While addressing the members of the discussion, Lord Rami Ranger, a member of the House of Lords of the UK Parliament and the Chief Guest at the event, spoke about ancient India's philosophy of "The world is one family" and the need for international cooperation to deal with ongoing global issues. His talk touched upon core topics - education, women empowerment, youth employment.



He encouraged the participating students to host different events regarding India's G20 Presidency by collaborating with students from other nationalities.

Lord Ranger also congratulated and appreciated the founding members Karan Kataria and Prakhar Sharma for starting this Initiative and making an inclusive space for the International community.



The programme was hosted by Mariya Sethwala who moderated the Question and Answer session. The students from various nationalities represented their country and were happy to learn and explore Indian culture from this presidency.

India officially assumed the G20 presidency on December 1.

The first G20 Sherpa meeting under India's Presidency kicked off in Udaipur on December 5 where Lukash said that digital transformation and innovations are key drivers of growth and development. She further said, "Hence proposed by #G20India as cross-cutting topics at all the G20 working tracks."

During the G20 Sherpa meeting held in Udaipur, Russian G20 Sherpa Svetlana Lukash lauded India and Indian Sherpa Amitabh Kant for putting 'Women-led development' as one of the group's key priorities.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US, and the European Union.

India will host over 200 meetings in over 50 cities across 32 different workstreams and would have the opportunity to offer G20 delegates and guests a glimpse of India's rich cultural heritage and provide them with a unique Indian experience. (ANI)

