India, Suriname hold 7th Joint Commission meet, both sides review bilateral ties

New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): The 7th India-Suriname Joint Commission Meeting (JCM), was held virtually on December 2 where both sides underscored the importance of this mechanism in deepening political dialogue, reviewing bilateral ties, and exchanging views on regional and multilateral cooperation, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said.

The meeting was co-chaired by the Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business and International Cooperation of the Republic of Suriname, Ambassador Albert R. Ramdin, MEA said in a statement.

It said that both sides noted with satisfaction that India-Suriname relations, which have strong cultural and historical bonds, are marked by cordiality and a high degree of understanding and convergence of views on a range of issues.



The Ministers agreed to add new momentum to the bilateral relations in the fields of Business & Investment with the aim to enhance, among others, the cooperation towards the establishment of creative industries, Health, Traditional System of Medicine, Agriculture, Mining, Energy, Defense, Culture & Education, Consular Cooperation and Development Partnership and strengthen people to people ties.

"The two Ministers acknowledged the importance of undertaking developmental projects under concessional conditions, including through Lines of Credits, in the spirit of South-South cooperation. They noted that India's development partnership with Suriname covers a wide range of sectors including the power generation and transmission network, general supply and water supply. They looked forward to the early implementation of projects in the pipeline which aim to contribute to energy security, energy efficiency and energy mix of Suriname," the statement said.

The Ministers reiterated their commitment to provide mutual support in international fora, including United Nations Security Council Reforms.

The Ministers resolved to continue to work closely together, through the mechanism of the Joint Commission, on various issues in order to further strengthen and expand the bilateral relations.

It was agreed that the next JCM Meeting would be held in 2022 in Paramaribo on a mutually convenient date. (ANI)

