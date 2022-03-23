India, UK to strengthen ties on trade, security: Boris Johnson

London [UK], March 23 (ANI): British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and agreed to build a strong relationship between the two countries on trade, security and business in the coming days.

"Today @narendramodi and I spoke about the grave situation in Ukraine and agreed its sovereignty must be respected. The UK-India relationship continues to go from strength to strength, and we'll build on our trade, security & business ties in the coming weeks and months," tweeted Johnson post the conversation.

Notably, during the conversation, PM Modi and Johnson discussed issues of bilateral interests and agreed on the potential of further deepening cooperation in various areas including trade, technology, investments, defence and security besides people-to-people relations.

According to a PMO statement, PM Modi expressed satisfaction at the positive momentum in the ongoing negotiations on the bilateral Free Trade Agreement.

He also appreciated the progress in implementing the 'India-UK Roadmap 2030' adopted during the virtual summit between both leaders last year.

The Prime Minister conveyed his desire to welcome PM Johnson in India at an early date, as per mutual convenience.

The two leaders also held a detailed discussion on the Ukraine situation where PM Modi reiterated India's consistent appeal for cessation of hostilities and a return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy.

He emphasized India's belief in respect for international law and the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states, as the basis of the contemporary world order.

Russia began its military operations in Ukraine on February 24. (ANI)





