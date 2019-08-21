Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu (File photo)
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu (File photo)

India will not allow outside interference in its internal affairs: Vice President

ANI | Updated: Aug 21, 2019 16:41 IST

Riga (Latvia) Aug 21 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has said that the decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and create two Union Territories are "purely internal administrative matters" India.
Naidu, who was on the last leg of his five-day visit to three Baltic nations --Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia, on Tuesday, said: "India would not allow any outside interference in its internal affairs."
The Vice President held wide-range discussions with President Egils Levits and Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins of Latvia, and also sought the support of Latvia to combat climate change challenges through the International Solar Alliance (ISA).
Naidu expressed gratitude to Latvia for publicly supporting India's claim for permanent membership at the United Nation's Security Council (UNSC). He said the UNSC should reflect the aspirations of the world community.
The Vice President said that there is a lot of scope for growth in the bilateral trade between India and Latvia which is currently below its potential.
He invited Latvian companies to explore opportunities for investment and collaboration in pharmaceuticals, healthcare, telecommunications, IT and software development, heavy engineering, and biotechnology.
He also held a meeting with the Acting Speaker of Parliament of Latvia Inese Libina-Egnere and visited the plenary session hall of Latvian Parliament called Saeima.
Naidu also presented 51 books to the national library called -- Bharat Ek Parichay -- which reflect the heritage and traditions of India. (ANI)

