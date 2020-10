Indian Ambassador calls on Madagascar PM, discusses ways to deepen bilateral cooperation

Antananarivo [Madagascar], October 21 (ANI): Indian Ambassador to Madagascar Abhay Kumar called on Prime Minister of Madagascar Christian Ntsay on Wednesday during which they discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation between the two countries.



India in Madagascar and Comoros said in a tweet, "Ambassador Abhay Kumar called on the Hon'ble Prime Minister of Madagascar H.E. @NtsayC today. They discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation between #India and #Madagascar."

"H.E. Leon J R Rakotonirina, Defence Minister of Madagascar was also present during the meeting," the tweet read further. (ANI)