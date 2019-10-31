Indian Ambassador to Madagascar pays floral tribute to Vallabhbhai Patel

Antananarivo [Madagascar], Oct 31 (ANI): Indian Ambassador to Madagascar Abhay Kumar paid floral tribute to independent India's first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel during an event marking his 144th birth anniversary held at the Indian embassy here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion at the Embassy auditorium, Kumar credited Patel for the country's unification and for laying the foundation of a strong India.

"It is because of Sardar Patel that we have a United India. He sowed the seeds for a great future for all of us by united 565 princely states and creating a strong India. India is a force for development, security and growth for all in the Indian Ocean today because of strong foundations built by Sardar Patel."

Kumar administered a unity pledge to all the officials working at the Embassy.

Several embassy and ministry officials, including Minister Counsellor at Mauritius embassy Ravindranath Sawmy, Representative of the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Strategic Resources Arivelo Delphin, as well as ITEC and ICCR alumni, along with Madagascar citizens also paid floral tribute to Patel. (ANI)








