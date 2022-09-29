Indian, Australian Navy chiefs discuss partnership in Indo-Pacific region

Canberra [Australia], September 29 (ANI): Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, who is on his first official visit to Australia, was hosted by Royal Australian Navy's Chief of Navy Vice Adm. Mark Hammond on Thursday.

Both leaders reviewed the progress of ongoing maritime engagements and discussed ways to strengthen the partnership of the two navies in the Indo-Pacific region.

This meeting comes as the Indian Navy chief is on their first official visit to Australia upon assuming the office of the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS). This key visit saw important discussions on the need to raise the level of synergy and focused efforts for overcoming maritime challenges.

"Adm R Hari Kumar, the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Indian Navy visited Australia from 26 Sep - 28 Sep 22. This was his first official visit to Australia upon assuming the office of the CNS," the Navy said in a press release on Thursday.

During the visit, he held meetings with Vice Admiral Mark Hammond, Chief of Navy, Royal Australian Navy (RAN), Vice Admiral David Johnston, Vice Chief of Australian Defence Forces, Greg Moriarty, Secretary of Defence, Air Marshal Robert Chipman, Chief of Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) and Air Vice Marshal Mike Kitcher, Deputy Chief of Joint Operations.



During these meetings, the leaders expressed their commitment to pursue collaborative activities in several areas of bilateral convergence. Adm R Hari Kumar visited RAN facilities at HMAS Penguin and Hydrographic School.

The CNS, accompanied by Manpreet Vohra, Ambassador of India to Australia and the Chief of Navy, RAN interacted with the prominent members of Australian Think Tanks to understand and develop new maritime cooperation opportunities.

"The discussions also highlighted the need for raising the level of synergy and focused efforts for overcoming the challenges of the maritime environment," the release said.

The release further said India and Australia share the commonality of perspectives on several contemporary maritime security issues in the Indo-Pacific and have been working together closely in several bilateral and multilateral fora such as the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS), Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) and Western Pacific Naval Symposium (WPNS).

Coming on the heels of the successful participation of Indian Naval Ship Satpura and one P8I Maritime Patrol Aircraft of the Indian Navy in the recently concluded multilateral exercise KAKADU, the visit of the CNS further consolidated the strong and long-standing bilateral relations between the two countries. (ANI)

