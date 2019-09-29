Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (file photo)
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (file photo)

Indian diaspora represents India as its cultural ambassadors: LS Speaker in Uganda

ANI | Updated: Sep 29, 2019 22:00 IST

Kampala [Uganda], Sept 29 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday attended a reception organised by the Indian diaspora in Uganda along with other members of the Indian Parliamentary Delegation (IPD) which is currently attending the 64th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference there.
The event was organised by the Indian Association in Uganda at the end of the four-day conference.
Lok Sabha MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Rajya Sabha MP Roopa Ganguly, Rajya Sabha MP Dr L Hanumanthaiah, Lok Sabha MP Aparajita Sarangi and Odisha Assembly Speaker Dr Surjya Narayana Patro were also present at the reception.
Birla recalled that Mahatma Gandhi's ashes were immersed in Uganda, thereby underlining the shared cultural heritage of the two countries.
"Mahatma Gandhi had launched his struggle against imperialism from Africa, and the spark that he lit in Africa spread to India and eventually to the entire world and ended colonialism. On the 150th year of the Mahatma, his message of peace and non-violence are still relevant for the world," he said.
Speaker Birla said that Indian Diaspora has contributed immensely to their adopted countries, not only economically but also socially. "The Indian Diaspora represents India as its cultural Ambassadors. India is today playing a leading role in the fight against terrorism and climate change, the two major challenges that confront the world today," he added.
He said that India is committed to building 'New India' by 2022 and is working towards that goal.
Birla invited members of the Indian community in Uganda to visit the Indian Parliament and watch proceedings of the two Houses. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 20:32 IST

Voting underway for parliamentary polls in Austria, Sebastian...

Vienna [Austria], Sep 29 (ANI): Voting for the parliamentary elections are underway in Austria, with former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz likely to return to power months after a corruption scandal brought down his coalition government with the far right.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 18:24 IST

Hong Kong: Protests turn violent ahead of National Day...

Hong Kong, Sep 29 (ANI): The pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong turned violent on Sunday after the demonstrators snarled major roads, threw bricks and firebombs at the police in an open challenge to Beijing just two days before the country commemorates 70 years of Communist rule.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 17:43 IST

China harvesting organs from minorities, including Uighur...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 29 (ANI): China was accused of harvesting organs from prosecuted minority groups, during a United Nations Human Rights Council meeting earlier this week.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 14:47 IST

Festival of 'Dashain' formally starts in Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], Sept 29 (ANI): Dashain, also known as Bada Dashain, the greatest and the longest festival observed by Hindus in Nepal formally began from Sunday with Ghatasthapana.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 14:01 IST

13 people killed, 4 injured in road mishap on Bangkok's outskirts

Bangkok [Thailand], Sept 29 (ANI): At least 13 people were killed while four others were injured after the pickup truck they were travelling in overturned on Bangkok's outskirts on Sunday, as per the police.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 13:35 IST

Slovakia: MiG-29 fighter jet crashes, pilot safe

Zlate Moravce [Slovakia], Sept 29 (ANI): A MiG-29 fighter jet crashed in Slovakia here with initial reports indicating that the incident may have occurred due to a shortage in fuel.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 12:43 IST

Russia: Launch of 3 communication satellites postponed to 2020

Moscow [Russia], Sept 29 (Sputnik/ANI): The launch of three Gonets-M communication satellites atop Soyuz 2.1b carrier rocket from Plesetsk spaceport has been postponed to 2020, Sputnik reported quoting a source in the aerospace industry.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 12:10 IST

Death toll rises to 30 after powerful quake jolts Indonesia

Jakarta [Indonesia], Sept 29 (ANI): At least 30 people have been killed while 156 others were wounded due to the powerful 6.5 magnitude, which recently struck off Seram Island's coast, local authorities said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 11:39 IST

Germany: Police presence at border checkpoints to be increased

Berlin [Germany], Sept 29 (ANI): The German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer on Sunday said that police presence will increase across all border checkpoints into the European country in a bid to curb illegal entries.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 10:37 IST

6.2 magnitude earthquake rattles Philippines

Mindanao [Philippines], Sept 29 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale struck Mindanao here on Sunday morning, as per the US Geological Survey.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 10:21 IST

Hurricane Lorenzo strengthens to Category 5 in Atlantic Ocean

Lisbon [Portugal], Sept 29 (ANI): Hurricane Lorenzo, which is currently in the central Atlantic Ocean, has strengthened to an "extremely powerful" Category 5 hurricane.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 09:01 IST

Yemen: Ferry with 55 people onboard missing

Aden [Yemen], Sept 29 (ANI): A ferry carrying at least 55 people has gone missing in the Indian Ocean near Yemen's eastern coast, as per local authorities in Socotra Island here.

Read More
iocl