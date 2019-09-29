Indian diaspora represents India as its cultural ambassadors: LS Speaker in Uganda

Kampala [Uganda], Sept 29 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday attended a reception organised by the Indian diaspora in Uganda along with other members of the Indian Parliamentary Delegation (IPD) which is currently attending the 64th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference there.

The event was organised by the Indian Association in Uganda at the end of the four-day conference.

Lok Sabha MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Rajya Sabha MP Roopa Ganguly, Rajya Sabha MP Dr L Hanumanthaiah, Lok Sabha MP Aparajita Sarangi and Odisha Assembly Speaker Dr Surjya Narayana Patro were also present at the reception.

Birla recalled that Mahatma Gandhi's ashes were immersed in Uganda, thereby underlining the shared cultural heritage of the two countries.

"Mahatma Gandhi had launched his struggle against imperialism from Africa, and the spark that he lit in Africa spread to India and eventually to the entire world and ended colonialism. On the 150th year of the Mahatma, his message of peace and non-violence are still relevant for the world," he said.

Speaker Birla said that Indian Diaspora has contributed immensely to their adopted countries, not only economically but also socially. "The Indian Diaspora represents India as its cultural Ambassadors. India is today playing a leading role in the fight against terrorism and climate change, the two major challenges that confront the world today," he added.

He said that India is committed to building 'New India' by 2022 and is working towards that goal.

Birla invited members of the Indian community in Uganda to visit the Indian Parliament and watch proceedings of the two Houses. (ANI)

