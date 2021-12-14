Indian Embassy in Madagascar organises 13th edition of monthly literary programme 'LaLitTana'

Antananarivo [Madagascar], December 14 (ANI): The Indian Embassy in Madagascar organised the thirteenth edition of its monthly literary programme 'LaLitTana'.

For the first time, the programme was conducted virtually where the contemporary Indian and Malagasy poets read their works together.

Eminent Indian poets who participated in the virtual event included well-known poet, translator and art-curator Ranjit Hoskote, eminent poets EV Ramakrishnan, Anupama Basumatary, Menka Shivdasani and Anupama Raju.

Among the Malagasy poets and writers was J. Nalisoa Ravalitera, poet and co-founder of the Circle of Poets Faribolana Sandratra, Research Professor at the University of Antananarivo and Vice-President of the Malagasy Academy.

The event was moderated by Ambassador Abhay Kumar who shared that the Indian Ocean is one big family, and the Malagasy language has about 300 Sanskrit words that show the historical, cultural and linguistic connections between India and Madagascar.

Kumar also read the first few stanzas of his book-length poem 'Monsoon' which connects all the islands in the Indian Ocean with India through a poetic thread.

LaLitTana is a monthly literary programme started by Ambassador Abhay Kumar in April 2019, which has given a platform to the poets and writers of Madagascar to share their literary works. (ANI)