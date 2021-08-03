Indian envoy meets Madagascar defence minister, discusses issues of mutual interest

Antananarivo [Madagascar], August 3 (ANI): Indian Ambassador Abhay Kumar met Madagascar Defence Minister General Leon Jean Richard Rakotonirina and discussed ways to enhance bilateral defence cooperation between the two nations.

"Ambassador Abhay Kumar met Major General Leon Jean Richard Rakotonirina, Defence Minister of Madagascar today. They discussed issues of mutual interest," tweeted the Indian embassy in Madagascar on Monday.

India and Madagascar's bilateral ties, including defence ties, have been deepening since the visit of President Ramnath Kovind to Madagascar in 2018.



Madagascar Defence Minister Rakotonirina visited India in 2020 to participate in Def Expo and in Feb 2021 to participate in the IOR defence ministers meet.

A number of agreements in various sectors including health, education, media, culture are under consideration between the two countries.

Madagascar also has a strong Indian diaspora from the state of Gujarat.

Recently, India deployed warship Jalashwa to rush 1000 tonnes of aid to the drought-affected South Madagascar in March 2021 after External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar had a telephonic conversation with Madagascar's Foreign Minister T. Djacoba A.S. Oliva. (ANI)

