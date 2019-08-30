Indian literature translated into Madagascar's local language

Antananarivo [Madagascar], Aug 30 (ANI): Poetry from several Indian languages has been translated into Malagasy, one of Madagascar's national languages.

They took centre-stage at the fourth edition of La Lit Tana, which is a monthly literary programme organised at the Embassy of India, Antananarivo.

The participants at the programme included Malagasy poets who have translated the poems into Malagasy and French like Jeannot Luther Razafindrabefitory, Maholy Razanadrasoa, Anjoaniona Ramaroson aka Mose Njo, Tsarahevitra Mahaibe Placide, Jeannie Rafalamanana, Maryse Randrianasolo, Tsiky Ranaivoarson and Haja Lalao Rajamanana and French poet Folly K. (ANI)

