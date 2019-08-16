Indian Mission celebrates I-Day in Madagascar, envoy focuses on bilateral cooperation

Antananarivo [Madagascar], Aug 16 (ANI): The Indian Embassy in Antananarivo celebrated the 73rd anniversary of India's Independence on Thursday (local time).

On this occasion, a flag hoisting ceremony was held in the morning at the Embassy Residence which was attended by Indian nationals and persons of Indian origin.

India's ambassador to Madagascar, Abhay Kumar, read out the message from the Indian President.

In his speech at the reception Kumar said, "I commend President (of Madagascar) Andry Rajoelina and his dynamic team including all who are present here on the stage for bringing political stability to the country, restoring law and order which will act as a catalyst for attracting investments to Madagascar and for articulating a vision for rapid development through his Le Emergence de Madagascar initiative. This initiative focuses on three key areas - agriculture, energy and biodiversity, and tourism - among others."

"India is working very closely with Madagascar in all these three areas to make the vision of President Andry Rajoelina a reality," he added.

It was also an opportunity for the Ambassador to highlight the cooperation in various fields between Madagascar and India. The two countries have an excellent diplomatic relationship since 1954.

India is partnering with Madagascar in many fields including trade and commerce, agriculture, health, education, culture, energy, defence, tourism, among others.

Kumar further announced that India is going to celebrate the 'Festival of India in Madagascar' which will showcase the rich culture of India to the people of the East African country.

In the afternoon, a formal reception was also organised for dignitaries from Malagasy government and institutions.

A few dignitaries present at the event included Foreign Minister Naina Andriantsitohaina, Minister of National Defence Major General Leon Jean Richard Rakotonirina, members of Diplomatic Corps, and representatives of International Organisations, Consul Generals and Honorary Consuls. Minister of Territorial Planning, Housing and Public Works, Hajo Andrianainarivelo was the chief guest at the event. (ANI)

