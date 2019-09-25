Indian Mission to provide free artificial limbs at health camp in Namibia

Windhoek [Namibia], Sep 25 (ANI): The Indian Mission in Namibia organised a healthcare camp to provide free artificial limbs to the needy in commemoration of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

"Namibia-India Partnership in Health Sector. 6-weeks camp in #Rundu providing free artificial limbs to 500 needy persons inaugurated on Sept 23. Health camp is a part of #Gandhi150 commemorations this year," the Indian High Commission in Windhoek announced on its official Twitter page.

The heath camp will be organised under the Jaipur Foot Artificial Limb Fitment Camp as part of the 'India for Humanity' programme.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Namibian President, Hage Geingob, on the margins of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York to further strengthen the partnership between the two countries.

"PM @narendramodi had a warm & cordial meeting with President Hage Geingob of #Namibia on the margins of #UNGA. Stressed the great potential for further strengthening the partnership between our countries," said the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Raveesh Kumar. (ANI)

