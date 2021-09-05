Indian Naval Ship Tabar reaches Alexandria, Egypt as part of overseas deployment

Alexandria [Egypt], September 5 (ANI): Indian Naval Ship Tabar has reached Alexandria harbour, as part of the ship's ongoing overseas deployment.

INS Tabar which arrived here on Friday was received by officials from the Egyptian Navy and the Indian defence attache.

India's Ambassador to Egypt, Ajit Gupte who visited the ship was given a walk around and briefed on activities related to the ship's deployment, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.



Later on Friday evening, a reception was hosted onboard with Rear Admiral Ayman al-Daly, Commander of Alexandria Naval Base as Chief Guest.

The event was attended by senior officers from the Egyptian Navy and several members of the Alexandria government and a large number of the Indian diaspora.

In addition, Commanding Officers and officers of Hellenic Navy ships Hydra and Lesbos and Cyprus Navy ship Andreas Loannides, which are visiting Alexandria for Exercise Bright Star with Egypt, were also present for the reception.

INS Tabar is a Talwar-class stealth frigate and forms part of the Indian Navy's Western Fleet which is based at Mumbai under the Western Naval Command. The ship was built for the Indian Navy in Russia and was commissioned at St Petersburg in April 2004. (ANI)

