Indian troops fired 'warning shots' at China's border patrolling troops, claims China

Beijing [China], September 8 (ANI): China Foreign Ministry on Tuesday claimed that Indian troops blatantly fired "warning shots" at its border patrolling troops who were there for consultation, following which the Chinese troops were compelled to take measures to stabilise the situation.

The Indian Army however denied the claim and put out a statement today stating that "at no stage has the Indian Army transgressed across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) or resorted to use of any aggressive means, including firing." It also said that Chinese PLA troops had fired in air while attempting to close in on Indian positions across LAC in Eastern Ladakh on Monday night and that the Indian soldiers had exercised great restraint.

At a press conference here Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said: "On September 7, Indian troops illegally crossed LAC and entered the south bank of Pangong Tso. Indian troops blatantly fired warning shots at our border patrolling troops who were there for consultation. Our troops were compelled to take measures to stabilise the situation."

"India's behaviour violated agreements...It's a serious military provocation. We've made representations through diplomatic and military channels asking them to immediately stop dangerous moves, withdraw people who crossed the line and discipline frontline troops," he added.

The Indian Army, however said that the Chinese PLA troops have been "blatantly violating agreements and carrying out aggressive manoeuvres."

In a detailed statement the Army said on Tuesday that the Chinese troops yesterday were "attempting to close-in with one of our forward positions along the LAC and when dissuaded by own troops, PLA troops fired a few rounds in the air in an attempt to intimidate."

"It is the PLA that has been blatantly violating agreements and carrying out aggressive maneuvers, while engagement at military, diplomatic and political level is in progress," the Indian Army said.

"Indian Army is committed to maintaining peace and tranquility, however, it is also determined to protect national integrity and sovereignty at all costs," it further said and refuted the statement by the Western Theatre Command (one of the five commands of China's PLA) as an "attempt to mislead their domestic and international audience."

Earlier, sources told ANI that an incident of firing had taken place on the LAC in the Eastern Ladakh sector where troops of India and China have been engaged in a stand-off for over three months.

India recently outflanked China by taking control of strategic height near Pangong lake's southern bank. It thwarted an attempt by the Chinese army to transgress into Indian areas near the southern bank of Pangong Tso near Chushul in Ladakh.

India and China have been engaged in a standoff since April-May over the transgressions by the Chinese Army in multiple areas including the Finger area, Galwan Valley, Hot springs, and Kongrung Nala. The situation worsened after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in violent clashes with Chinese troops in Galwan valley in June. (ANI)