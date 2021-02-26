Indians in Canada urge Burnaby MP to protect all citizens instead of supporting Khalistani movement

Ottawa [Canada], February 26 (ANI): Criticising the recent attacks on the Hindu minorities in Canada, people of Indian origin on Thursday (local time) called on Jagmeet Singh, MP from Riding (seat) of Burnaby, to "protect all Canadian citizens including Hindu-Canadians" instead of supporting the Khalistani movement.

While protesting against Jagmeet Singh, the Canadians of Indian origin said, "The discourse against the Indian Government is being weaponized (by the separatist Khalistani groups) for political gain with incendiary rhetoric that stigmatizes and dehumanizes Hindus in Canada who are a visible minority in Canada."

They also sent flowers to the MP to remind him of the "value of peace and that you are an MP of Canada who needs to protect his own people first".



Speaking on the growing hatred against Hindus in Canada, they said the hate is "becoming mainstream and the divide between Sikh and Hindu communities is very apparent and troubling".

Demanding the MP to perform his duty, the protesters said, "We want to remind you that you are an elected Canadian member of parliament and it is your duty to protect all Canadian citizens including Hindu-Canadians. By supporting the Khalistani movement and failing to denounce all hate and bigotry towards Hindu-Canadians you are failing as your responsibility as a Canadian member of Parliament."

They reiterated that farmers' protest is an internal matter of India.

The demonstrators urged the Canadian MP to mediate and build coalitions between Sikhs and Hindu groups.

"We demand that you denounce this movement and all the actions done by the Khalistani group, which are hateful against the Hindus of Canada," they added. (ANI)

