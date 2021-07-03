Indonesia records highest daily spike of 27,913 new cases of COVID-19

Jakarta [Indonesia], July 3 (ANI/Xinhua): With a spike of over 2000 COVID-19 cases, Indonesia has recorded 27,913 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours on Saturday, bringing the total tally to 2,256,851, the Health Ministry said.

Yesterday the tally of coronavirus cases was 25,830.



The COVID-19-related death toll, today added by 493 to 60,027, according to the ministry.

During the past 24 hours, 13,282 recovered patients were discharged from hospitals, raising the total number of recoveries from the pandemic in the Southeast Asian country to 1,915,147.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces. (ANI/Xinhua)

