Initial findings suggest missile hit Poland was fired by Ukrainian forces at incoming Russian missile

Moscow [Russia], November 16 (ANI): Initial findings have suggested that the missile that hit Poland, was fired by Ukrainian forces, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

Reuters cited AP news agency to report that US officials have said that the initial findings have suggested that the missile that hit Poland was fired by Ukrainian forces at an incoming Russian missile.

Meanwhile, DPA News Agency said that US President Joe Biden told G7 leaders that there are indications that the rocket was an anti-aircraft missile from Ukraine.

"There are indications that the rocket which hit a village in eastern Poland was an anti-aircraft missile from Ukraine, US President Joe Biden told world leaders during a meeting on Wednesday, DPA has learned," DPA tweeted.

The explosion in Poland took place on Tuesday (local time).

"On 15 November 2022, another hours-long, massive shelling took place of the entire territory of Ukraine and its critical infrastructure by the armed forces of the Russian Federation. At 3:40 pm, a Russia-made missile dropped on the village of Przewodow, district Hrubieszow, Lubelskie province, and resulted in the death of two citizens of the Republic of Poland," the foreign ministry statement said.

On November 15, Polish media reported that two missiles fell on the territory of Poland in the Lubelskie province bordering Ukraine. The Russian Defence Ministry dismissed reports, saying its military has performed no strikes targeting the Ukrainian-Polish border zone.



Polish President Andrzej Duda spoke with both US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, following the explosion that took place in the eastern part of the country near the Ukraine border.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden held an "emergency meeting" with NATO and G7 leaders on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia.

Biden said that he briefed leaders about his conversation with Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda and North Atlantic Treaty Organization Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. The leaders held an emergency meeting after an explosion took place near the Poland-Ukraine border that killed two people, CNN reported.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, Biden said that the leaders agreed to support Poland's investigation and asserted that he will "make sure" to find out what exactly happened. He said that they will determine the next step after they conduct the investigation and stressed that there was "total unanimity" among the leaders in the meeting.

"We agreed to support Poland's investigation into the explosion in rural Poland near the Ukrainian border, and I'm going to make sure we figure out exactly what happened," Biden told reporters.

"Then we're going to collectively determine our next step as we investigate and proceed. There was total unanimity among folks at the table," he added.

When asked if Russia is involved in attacks that took place in Poland, Biden said, "There is preliminary information that contests that. I don't want to say that until we completely investigate. But it is unlikely in the lines of the trajectory that it was fired from Russia, but we will see."

He further stated that the leaders of G7 and NATO nations talked about Russia's attacks on Ukraine.


