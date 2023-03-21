INS Sujata visits Port Maputo in Mozambique

Maputo [Mozambique], March 21 (ANI): INS Sujata, a patrol vessel of the Indian Navy visited Port Maputo in Mozambique during its overseas deployment from March 19 to March 21.

The ship was received by Captain Nitin Kapoor, DA Pretoria, Commandant NRN Siva Babu, Coast Guard Afloat Support Team and Captain Florentino Jose' Narciso from Mozambican Navy amidst the fanfare of Mozambican Navy Band and traditional dance performances at the jetty, the Ministry of Defense said in an official press release on Tuesday.

As the ship visited Mozambique, the Commanding Officer, INS Sujata called on Rear Admiral Eugenio Dias Da Silva Muatuca, the Commander of Mozambican Navy, Mr Eneas Da Conceicao Comiche.



Mayor of Maputo, Ankan Banerjee, the High Commissioner of India and several other military and civilian dignitaries were present.

According to the official statement, about 40 personnel of the Mozambican Navy visited the ship for Cross deck training, which included a walkaround of training facilities, briefing about diving ops, training on VBSS and light weapons, visual communication and maintenance of machinery and hygiene onboard.

Various other activities such as combined morning yoga session, and soccer matches were organised between the personnel of both the Navies. A reception was also hosted onboard Sujata which was attended by several Indian/ Mozambican dignitaries/ diplomats, the official press release read.

The visit by INS Sujata at Maputo, Mozambique would further enhance the mutual cooperation and bilateral ties between the two Navies. (ANI)

