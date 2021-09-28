Insurgents who detained President of Guinea declare transitional charter

Conakry [Guinea], September 28 (ANI/Sputnik): The insurgents who detained Guinean President Alpha Conde declared a transitional charter, Guinee News reported.



It said the charter envisions the formation of a government led by a prime minister and an 81-member Transitional National Council acting as parliament.

Members of the government or the transitional council will not be able to stand in elections that will complete the transitional period.

According to Guinee7 citing the charter, Guinea's new constitution will be adopted based on the results of a referendum. (ANI/Sputnik)

