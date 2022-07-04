IOM requests funding for humanitarian needs of 3 million people in Horn of Africa

Addis Ababa [Ethiopia], July 4 (ANI/Xinhua): The International Organization for Migration (IOM) disclosed on Monday it needs 93.4 million US dollars funding to meet the humanitarian needs of three million people in four Horn of Africa countries.

In a situation overview report, IOM said the funds are required to meet the basic needs of around three million people in Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia.

They included the food and non-food needs, emergency shelter, water, sanitation, hygiene, protection, rapid response fund and support livelihoods in the four countries, the IOM report further showed.



Ethiopia and Somalia have by far the largest number of people with urgent humanitarian needs with 1.1 and 1.25 million respectively. Djibouti and Kenya have between 15,000 and 54,786 needy people, according to the IOM report.

The IOM report further disclosed the two countries cover the vast bulk of the total 93.4 million US dollars funds needed with 24.2 million US dollars and 66.3 million US dollars needed for Ethiopia and Somalia respectively.

IOM needs 1.4 million US dollars and 1.5 million US dollars respectively to meet the humanitarian needs of vulnerable people in Djibouti and Kenya respectively.

"With four consecutive failed rains, the Horn of Africa is facing one of its most severe droughts in decades, with soaring food prices also causing a serious food security crisis," the IOM report disclosed. (ANI/Xinhua)

