Iran frees actor Taraneh Alidoosti after 18 days in custody

Tehran [Iran], January 5 (ANI): Iranian authorities on Wednesday released actor Taraneh Alidoosti on bail after keeping her in jail for more than two weeks, CNN reported citing state-aligned ISNA.

Last year, in December, Alidoosti was arrested for criticizing the execution of a man who was involved in the nationwide protests. She condemned the hanging of Mohsen Shekari, who was killed in December in the first known execution linked to the protests.

Alidoosti's lawyer told ISNA that she was released on bail. After her release, various photos of her got flourished on social media space. She was seen with flowers and supporters after her release, according to CNN.

Alidoosti, who starred in the 2016 Oscar-winning film "The Salesman" and has appeared in various popular Iranian TV shows, is known for her activism in the MeToo movement in Iran's cinema industry and was one of several Iranian celebrities to express support for the protests.

Earlier, 'Avengers' star Mark Ruffalo shared a photo which stated that over 600 artists worldwide have already signed the petition for the freedom of Alidoosti.



The open letter, titled "Free Taraneh Alidoosti," was signed by notable figures including Emma Thompson, Mark Ruffalo, Penelope Cruz, Kate Winslet and Kristen Stewart, according to CNN.

He wrote, "Over 600 artists worldwide have signed an open letter calling for the release of award-winning actor and writer Taraneh Alidoosti. We demand her freedom. Join us. Petition link below."

In the tweet, Ruffalo also attached a list of some of the artists who have come out to support the cause. It included stars like Jason Momoa, Amma Thompson, Penelope Cruz, Kate Winslet, John Oliver and Kristen Stewart among others.

Alidoosti was arrested as there was a "lack of evidence for her claims," CNN reported citing Fars news agency. In November, she shared a picture of herself on Instagram without the Islamic hijab and holding a sign reading "Women, Life, Freedom" to offer support for the protest movement.

After Shekari's execution, Taraneh Alidoosti in another post said, "Your silence means supporting tyranny and tyrants," adding that "every international organization who is watching this bloodshed and not taking action, is a disgrace to humanity," according to CNN. Since then, her account on Instagram has been deleted.

