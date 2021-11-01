Iran urges US to take 'practical' measures for holding talks

Tehran [Iran], November 1 (ANI/Xinhua): For any form of talks with the United States, Washington should first take "practical" steps, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday.

Iran hasn't had any direct or indirect talks with the United States since the latter's unilateral withdrawal from the nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in 2018, Khatibzadeh told reporters during his weekly press conference.



Washington has not only penalized companies cooperating with Iran, but also punished its own allies in order to prevent Iran's trade and economic ties, he said.

The Islamic republic will not hold talks in any format with the United States as long as these realities in the policies of the United States continue to exist, he added.

Iran recently agreed to start the stalled nuclear talks with the remaining parties to the JCPOA, aimed to restore the deal. It was announced that the talks will resume in November. (ANI/Xinhua)

