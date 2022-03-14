Iranian Foreign Minister to hold talks on JCPOA in Moscow on Tuesday: Tehran

Tehran [Iran], March 14 (ANI/Sputnik): Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian will arrive in Moscow on March 15 to discuss bilateral cooperation, as well as the Vienna-hosted talks to restore the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday.



"On Tuesday, Abdollahian will be in Moscow, where he will hold talks with Russian officials on bilateral issues, as well as on the progress of negotiations on the JCPOA," Khatibzadeh told a briefing. (ANI/Sputnik)

