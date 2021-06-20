Iranian negotiator says documents for nuke deal 'almost ready'

Tehran [Iran], June 20 (ANI/Xinhua): Senior Iranian nuclear negotiator Abbas Araqchi said on Sunday that documents for an agreement on the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal, commonly known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), are almost ready, official IRNA news agency reported.

"Today is the last day of the sixth round of talks (in the Austrian capital of Vienna). We have gone through very busy days and we are in a situation where we think all the documents for an agreement are almost ready," said Araqchi, who is also Iran's deputy foreign minister.

"We are closer to an agreement ever than before, but bridging the gaps ... requires decisions by the parties," he said, adding that some issues still need to be resolved.



For the next few days, negotiations will be stopped and the parties will return to their capitals, not for further consultations but for decision making, he noted, expressing the hope for finalising the agreement in the next session of the meeting.

The latest meeting of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA started last week with the participation of representatives from China, France, Germany, Russia, Britain and Iran.

The US government under former President Donald Trump withdrew from the JCPOA in May 2018 and unilaterally reimposed sanctions on Iran. In response, Iran gradually stopped implementing parts of its JCPOA commitments from May 2019.

The JCPOA Joint Commission began to meet offline on April 6 in Vienna to continue previous discussions regarding a possible return of Washington to the JCPOA and on how to ensure the full and effective implementation of the JCPOA. (ANI/Xinhua)

