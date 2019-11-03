Islamic State claims responsibility for Mali attack

Bamako [Mali], Nov 3 (ANI): The Islamic State (ISIS) on Saturday claimed responsibility for the attack on Mali's armed forces that left 53 servicemen and one civilian dead.

The terror group confirmed its hand in the attack in its propaganda Amaq news agency without citing evidence, Al Jazeera reported.

The attack had taken place in Mali's eastern Indelimane military outpost on Friday, the country's communication minister Yaya Sangare said on Saturday.

"Following an attack on the Armed Forces positions at Indelimane, the reinforcement deployed there found 54 bodies, including one of a civilian, 10 survivors and noted significant material damage. The situation is under control," Sangare wrote on Twitter, adding that the bodies of those killed were being identified.

The Mali military had dubbed the incident a terrorist attack.

For years, Mali has been facing inter-communal tensions exacerbated by terrorist activities. In one of the most recent security incidents in October, at least 25 servicemen were killed and 60 others were missing after an attack on two camps near the Burkina Faso border. (ANI)

