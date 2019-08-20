Israel congratulates India for successfully placing Chandrayaan-2 in moon's orbit

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Israel on Tuesday congratulated India for successfully placing Chandrayaan-2 in moon's orbit.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) earlier in the day announced that Chandrayaan-2 was successfully placed in the moon's orbit. The Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) manoeuvre which took a little over 28 minutes was completed at 9:02 am.

Chandrayaan will attempt to make a landing on the moon next month and Tel Aviv wished India success for the mission.

"Congratulations to India and Team @ISRO for successfully completing Lunar Orbit insertion of Chandrayaan2. Good Luck for a successful & soft landing on the moon next month!" tweeted Israel embassy in India.



Chandrayaan-2 will explore a region of the moon where no mission has ever set foot. The spacecraft consists of an orbiter, a lander, and a rover together referred to as "composite body".

The spacecraft will be the first Indian expedition to attempt a soft landing on the lunar surface. This mission will make India the fourth country after the US, Russia, and China to carry out a soft landing on the moon. (ANI)