Israel Consulate commemorates Int'l Holocaust Remembrance Day in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 28 (ANI): The International Holocaust Remembrance Day was commemorated by the Consulate General of Israel to South India (Bengaluru) on Wednesday in the presence of heads of diplomatic missions and clergy.

According to an official release, the Consulate General hosted a ceremony commemorating International Holocaust Remembrance Day with the participation of government officials, foreign diplomats, and clergy at the Bengaluru International Center, Domlur. The hybrid ceremony was attended both physically and online.



Heads of diplomatic missions from the U.S., the UK, Germany, France, Switzerland, Japan, Netherlands, and Canada, as well as clergy from various religious communities - Hindu, Christian, Muslim, Bahai, Sikh, Zoroastrian, and Jewish - also lit memorial candles, either physically at the event or over video conference call. The Jewish Rabbi offered a prayer for the souls of those who perished.

"The Holocaust was a painful chapter in the history of humankind. Centuries of antisemitism, hatred, and racism paved way for such gruesome acts that shook the very foundation of modern civilization, resulting in crisis and a widespread catastrophe for humanity. Its unprecedented character and horror will always hold universal meaning," the release said.





"In 2005, The UN declared 27 January as International Holocaust Remembrance Day. The date marks the anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi Concentration and Extermination Camp of Auschwitz-Birkenau by Soviet troops in 1945. On this day, the international community pays tribute to the victims of the Holocaust and reaffirms its unwavering commitment to counter antisemitism, racism, and other forms of intolerance that may lead to group-targeted violence," the release further stated.



The theme chosen by the UN this year is: "Facing the Aftermath: Recovery and Reconstitution after the Holocaust" - focusing, among other things, on the importance of education and remembrance of Holocaust in a world of rising antisemitism and increasing levels of disinformation and hate speech, and the development of a historical literacy to counter repeated attempts to deny and distort the history of the Holocaust.



Consul General of Israel to South India, Jonathan Zadka, said: "We all gathered here today to commemorate those who were murdered in the Holocaust and also raise awareness of the atrocities that can happen if we, as a community, do not fight hatred and racism. It warms my heart to see the broad attendance from government, diplomatic missions, and clergy, showing that we are all here to fight for a better future together." (ANI)

