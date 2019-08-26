Jerusalem [Israel], Aug 26 (ANI): The Israel Defence Forces on Sunday night claimed that three rockets were fired from Gaza to Israel.
Out of these, two were intercepted by the Iron Dome Aerial Defence system.
Sirens had been sounded in Israeli communities near Gaza, the forces added. (ANI)
Israel intercepts 2 rockets fired from Gaza
ANI | Updated: Aug 26, 2019 04:47 IST
