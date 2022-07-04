Israel, Poland agree to restore ties: Israeli statement

Jerusalem [Israel], July 4 (ANI/Xinhua): Israel and Poland have agreed to improve their ties, which were stained over Polish legislation to limit Jewish Holocaust restitution claims, an Israeli statement said on Monday.

"It was agreed that relations would be restored to their proper course," said a statement released on behalf of Israeli President Isaac Herzog after he held a phone talk with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

The two leaders agreed to mutually restore the ambassadors. According to the statement, Herzog, in a joint initiative with the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, requested the return of the ambassador of Poland to Israel.



"Duda agreed that the Polish ambassador should be appointed soon and announced that the new Israeli ambassador-designate to Poland will present his letters of credence within the next few days," the statement added.

The relations between the two countries have deteriorated over a legislation Warsaw introduced in 2021 which was aimed at limiting the ability of Jewish Holocaust survivors to make restitution claims over property seized by the Nazis during World War II.

The move marks an attitude shift by newly-appointed caretaker Prime Minister Lapid, who in 2021 as foreign minister denounced the Polish bill as "anti-Semitic and immoral." (ANI/Xinhua)

