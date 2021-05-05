Israel sending life-saving equipment to India to fight COVID-19: Foreign Minister Ashkenazi

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 4 (ANI): Israel will send life-saving equipment to India, including individual oxygen generators to help the country address the difficult situation with the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the country's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"India is one of Israel's closest and most important friends. We stand with India, particularly during these difficult times India is experiencing, and are sending life-saving equipment to our Indian brothers and sisters," said Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry in a press release said that hundreds of oxygen generators, respirators, and medical equipment for India - medical assistance to India following the country's coronavirus crisis.

Starting tomorrow, Israel will send a comprehensive delivery of medical equipment as aid to India, who is currently facing a severe coronavirus crisis.

"The delivery of the assistance, which will be transferred to India by air through a series of flights throughout the week, is the result of the Foreign Ministry's work in cooperation with the National Security Council, Health Ministry, Finance Ministry, and Control Center, together with full coordination with the Indian government through Israel's embassy in New Delhi and the Indian embassy in Israel," the release said.

The assistance package will include thousands of group and individual oxygen generators - which are needed immediately in the Indian health system - respirators, medications, and additional medical equipment.

India reported 3,57,229 new COVID-19 cases, 3,20,289 discharges, and 3,449 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry's data on Tuesday. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 2,02,82,833. (ANI)