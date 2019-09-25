Israeli forces arrest Palestinian minister, summon governor

Tel Aviv [Israel], Sept 25 (ANI): Israel forces on Wednesday arrested Palestinian Minister of Jerusalem Affairs Fadi Hidmi and also summoned the Palestinian Authority's governor of Jerusalem, Adnan Ghaith to appear for questioning as a part of an unspecified investigation.

The forces raided Hidmi's home and detained the minister. As the governor was not present at the time of the raid on his home, he was asked to appear before Israeli intelligence for questioning, Sputnik reported.

This is a second time both officials have been arrested. Ghaith was arrested in October last year on charges of being involved in the abduction of Jerusalem resident. Hidmi was also arrested in late June by Israeli police.

For decades, Israel has been in conflict with Palestinians, who have been seeking diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel and the Gaza Strip.

The Gaza Strip has witnessed massive protests for over a year. Since last year, the Palestinians have been staging weekly demonstrations demanding an end to Israel's 12-year blockade of the Gaza Strip, which has affected nearly two million people from getting access to basic needs.

Around 270 people have died and a thousand others injured in clashes with Israeli forces in the Gaza protests. (ANI)

