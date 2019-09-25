Representative image
Israeli forces arrest Palestinian minister, summon governor

ANI | Updated: Sep 25, 2019 14:02 IST

Tel Aviv [Israel], Sept 25 (ANI): Israel forces on Wednesday arrested Palestinian Minister of Jerusalem Affairs Fadi Hidmi and also summoned the Palestinian Authority's governor of Jerusalem, Adnan Ghaith to appear for questioning as a part of an unspecified investigation.
The forces raided Hidmi's home and detained the minister. As the governor was not present at the time of the raid on his home, he was asked to appear before Israeli intelligence for questioning, Sputnik reported.
This is a second time both officials have been arrested. Ghaith was arrested in October last year on charges of being involved in the abduction of Jerusalem resident. Hidmi was also arrested in late June by Israeli police.
For decades, Israel has been in conflict with Palestinians, who have been seeking diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel and the Gaza Strip.
The Gaza Strip has witnessed massive protests for over a year. Since last year, the Palestinians have been staging weekly demonstrations demanding an end to Israel's 12-year blockade of the Gaza Strip, which has affected nearly two million people from getting access to basic needs.
Around 270 people have died and a thousand others injured in clashes with Israeli forces in the Gaza protests. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 15:07 IST

Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Saudi Arabia in mid-October

Moscow [Russia], Sept 25 (ANI): Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov on Wednesday said that Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Saudi Arabia in the middle of October.

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 14:55 IST

Wreckage of Indonesia cargo plane found, 4 bodies recovered

Jakarta (Indonesia), Sept. 25 (Xinhua/ANI): Rescuers have recovered the wreckage of a cargo plane that lost contact at a jungle in Indonesia's eastern Papua province last week and evacuated the bodies of all four people on board, a research official said Wednesday.

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 14:25 IST

Hillary Clinton supports impeachment inquiry into Trump-Zelensky call

Moscow [Russia], Sept 25 (ANI/Sputnik): Former US State Secretary Hillary Clinton has expressed support for the House of Representatives' decision to launch a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 13:51 IST

China prepares massive military parade for Oct 1 celebrations

Beijing [China], Sept 25 (ANI): Despite a damaging year of trade tensions with the US and ongoing pro-democracy unrest in Hong Kong, China is preparing for a massive military parade on October 1 to mark 70 years of Communist rule in the country.

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 13:33 IST

Philippines: 7 killed, 14 rescued as boat capsises

Boracay [Philippines], Sept 25 (Sputnik/ANI): At least seven people died, 14 more were rescued after a vessel carrying a dragon boat team capsised in waters off central Philippines' Boracay Island on Wednesday morning, local media reported.

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 13:16 IST

Conditions in place for Trump and Rouhani talks at UN but up to...

New York [US], Sept 25 (ANI): Asserting that conditions are now in place for US President Donald Trump and his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani to meet at the United Nations, French President Emmanuel Macron said that it still remains their decision whether to move forward.

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 12:36 IST

China 'misread' India's action to nullify Article 370: Jaishankar

New York [US], Sept 25 (ANI): China had "misread" India's step to revoke Article 370 of Indian Constitution, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, adding that reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir will have no impact on China.

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 12:20 IST

Bus hit by explosion in southern Turkey, many injured

Adana [Turkey], Sept 25 (ANI): An explosion in a bus in Adana city of southern Turkey led to many people suffering injuries on Wednesday.

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 11:43 IST

Afghanistan: 3 Killed, 7 injured in explosion outside Ghani's office

Kandahar [Afghanistan], Sept 25 (ANI): Three people, including a child, were killed and seven others were injured in an explosion outside Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's office in Kandahar province of Afghanistan on Tuesday night, reported Sputnik.

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 11:40 IST

Can talk with Pakistan, but not 'terroristan': Jaishankar

New York [US], Sept 25 (ANI): Calling Pakistan "terroristan" External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has said that Islamabad has created an "entire industry of terrorism" to fuel unrest in Jammu and Kashmir and New Delhi can't talk to a country that sponsors terror.

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 11:35 IST

Death toll mounts to 30 in PoK quake, over 450 injured

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sep 25 (ANI): The death toll has mounted to 30 in the strong earthquake of 5.8 magnitude that hit Pakistan-India (Jammu and Kashmir) border region on Tuesday evening.

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 11:31 IST

Mahatma Gandhi's teachings embodies UN's spirit, says South...

New York [United States], Sept 25 (ANI): South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday said one of the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi- "There is no path to peace. Peace is the path"- embodies the spirit of United Nations.

