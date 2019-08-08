Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (File photo)
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (File photo)

Israeli PM lays cornerstone for new homes in West Bank

ANI | Updated: Aug 08, 2019 19:51 IST

Tel Aviv [Israel], Aug 8 (ANI): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday laid the cornerstone for hundreds of new homes for Jewish settlers in the West Bank and pledged to build more.
Netanyahu attended a ceremony to inaugurate the construction of 650 new housing units in a new neighbourhood of Beit El, a settlement north of Ramallah, Xinhua news agency reported.
He vowed that his government will build more homes in the settlements.
"Our mission is to establish the Jewish people in its land and to ensure our sovereignty in our historical homeland," he said, referring to both Israel and the West Bank.
Commenting on the killing of an Israeli soldier in a suspected stabbing attack outside a settlement earlier in the day, Netanyahu said Israel will "apprehend those who seek our lives."
"We will deepen our roots in all parts of our homeland," he added.
During a visit to the West Bank in July, Netanyahu, who is on a re-election campaign, vowed to have thousands of new settlement homes built in the next few years, a move sought by his right-wing electoral base.
The settlements are located in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, predominantly Palestinian territories seized by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war.
Some 600,000 Israelis now live in the West Bank and East Jerusalem in heavily guarded settlements along with about 2.9 million Palestinians, according to Israeli figures. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 19:54 IST

Pak calls for 'utilising all options' after India revoking Art. 370

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 8 (ANI): Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal here on Thursday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed for "utilising all options" after the revocation of Article 370 that provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir by India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 18:14 IST

Twin blasts in east Afghanistan injure nine

Kabul [Afghanistan], Aug 8 (ANI): Two consecutive explosions injured at least nine people, including two police personnel, in Khost city, capital of Afghanistan's eastern Khost province on Thursday, provincial police spokesman Haider Adil said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 18:13 IST

Explosion at Russian military base, 2 dead

Moscow [Russia], Aug 8 (ANI): At least two people were killed and four others sustained injuries in an explosion at a military base in Russia's northwestern Arkhangelsk region on Thursday, country's Defence Ministry said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 17:35 IST

EU asks India, Pak to hold dialogues to resolve disputes

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 8 (ANI): European Union's foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini on Thursday asked India and Pakistan to hold dialogues for the peaceful settlements of bilateral disputes that have emerged in the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370 by the BJP-led government.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 17:34 IST

One killed after 5.8 magnitude earthquake jolts Taiwan

Taipei [Taiwan], Aug 8 (ANI): One woman was killed after an earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale struck off the coast of Taiwan on Thursday, local authorities said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 16:53 IST

Samjhauta Express not suspended: India

Attari [Punjab], Aug 08 (ANI): Amid reports that Pakistan has suspended Samjhauta Express, Indian Railways on Thursday maintained that the train service has not been suspended.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 15:53 IST

JuD chief Hafiz Saeed not released: Pakistan dismisses media reports

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 08 (ANI): Denying media reports, Pakistan on Thursday said Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed has not been released.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 15:44 IST

Pak suspends Samjhauta Express, bans Indian films

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 8 (ANI): A day after deciding to downgrade ties with India, Pakistan on Thursday stepped up its offensive by suspendikng the Samjhauta Express train that runs between the two countries and banning Indian films.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 15:05 IST

London: Police officer in 'serious' condition after being...

London [UK], Aug 8 (ANI): London's Metropolitan Police on Thursday said that one of its police officers is in a serious but stable condition after he was attacked with a machete by a driver who was pulled over in Leyton.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 14:57 IST

Pak suspends Samjhauta Express services amid escalating tension: Reports

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 8 (ANI): After deciding to downgrade ties with India, Pakistan on Thursday suspended the operations of the Samjhauta Express, the four-decades-old train service between India and Pakistan, the Pakistani media has reported.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 14:36 IST

Pakistan: PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz taken into NAB custody

Lahore [Pakistan], Aug 8 (ANI): Maryam Nawaz, the vice president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's daughter, was taken into custody by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday in connection with the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 14:27 IST

Pak says work on Kartarpur Corridor to continue as planned

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 8 (ANI): Work on the Kartarpur Corridor would continue as planned, said Pakistan after it made the unilateral decision to downgrade diplomatic ties with India in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government abrogating Article 370.

Read More
iocl