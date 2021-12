Israeli president says met with US National Security Advisor Sullivan

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 22 (ANI/Sputnik): Israeli President Isaac Herzog met with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Tuesday.

"Tonight I met US National Security Advisor @JakeJSullivan after he landed in Israel," Herzog wrote on Twitter.



"I expressed my deep appreciation for President Joe Biden's close friendship with Israel and thanked his administration for maintaining and reinforcing our nations' strong and meaningful ties," he said.

Herzog expressed concern about Iran's nuclear program.

"I expressed my concern with Iran's progress toward nuclear weapons parallel to the negotiations in Vienna, and I underscored the need to stop Iran obtaining nuclear weapons, at all cost," he said. (ANI/Sputnik)