Israel's air defense intercepts another rocket fired from Gaza

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 13 (ANI/Sputnik): The Israeli military has intercepted a second rocket attack from the Gaza Strip in less than 12 hours, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"For the 2nd time tonight, terrorists in Gaza fired rockets toward Israeli civilians. The Iron Dome Aerial Defense System intercepted the rocket, protecting civilians yet again," the IDF said on Twitter in the early hours of Monday.

Minutes earlier, the IDF said that air raid sirens had gone off in southern Israel.



On Sunday evening, the IDF said that the Iron Dome Aerial Defense System intercepted a rocket fired from Gaza. In the early hours of Sunday, the IDF said that the Israeli forces had attacked Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip, including a rocket production facility, in response to the Saturday rocket launch toward Israel from Gaza.

According to Israeli media reports, hundreds of Palestinians clashed with Israeli forces in the West Bank on Saturday evening. Tear gas was used against the demonstrators and several people were injured.

Late on Friday, another rocket was fired at Israel from Gaza. The IDF said on Saturday morning that it had targeted Hamas facilities in response to the rocket attack. (ANI/Sputnik)

