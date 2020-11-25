Jaishankar calls on Bahrain's Deputy Prime Minister, extends condolences on his father's demise

Manama [Bahrain], November 25 (ANI): During his two-day visit to Bahrain, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar on Wednesday extended his condolences on the demise of former Bahrain Prime Minister Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa.

"Called on DPM HH Shaikh Ali bin Khalifa Al Khalifa. Conveyed to him and his family our sincere condolences on the passing away of his father HRH Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa," he tweeted.

Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa has died at the age of 84 on November 11, according to the state media. He was one of the longest-serving prime ministers in the world.

"The Royal Court mourns His Royal Highness... who passed away this morning at Mayo Clinic Hospital in the United States of America," the country's news agency was quoted by Al Jazeera.

Sheikh Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa announced official week-long mourning, during which flags were flown at half-mast.

Jaishankar is currently on his two-day visit to Bahrain, which began on Tuesday where he met with the country's Foreign Minister Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani and discussed historical ties and cooperation in diverse sectors between the two countries.

According to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs, this would be Jaishankar's first visit to Bahrain as an External Affairs Minister.

After his Bahrain visit, the External Affairs Minister will travel to the UAE, and then he will go to Seychelles on November 27. (ANI)