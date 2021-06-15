Jaishankar calls on Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta to discuss bilateral cooperation

Nairobi [Kenya], June 14 (ANI): During his three-day visit in Kenya, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday called on Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and discussed bilateral cooperation and defence partnership.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said that he handed over a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, adding that India is committed to working with Kenya to realise its Big Four priorities.

He also assured the Kenyan President of shared interests on deeper people-to-people and business-to-business ties.

"Thank President Kenyatta for receiving me so warmly. Handed over a letter from PM @narendramodi. Our partnership is an example of South-South cooperation. Committed to working with Kenya to realise its Big Four priorities," he tweeted.



He further said: "Assured the President that his focus on deeper people-to-people and business-to-business ties are also ours. Our defence partnership contributes to the safety and security of the Indian Ocean Region. Look forward to closer collaboration."

The external affairs minister further said that as current UN Security Council members, both sides have taken their closeness onto the larger global stage.

Earlier today, Jaishankar held a ministerial roundtable meeting with Kenyan ministers, wherein he discussed building a comprehensive partnership between the two countries. He thanked his Kenyan counterpart Raychelle Omamo for chairing the meet.

Jaishankar has been on an official visit to Kenya since June 12, where he has met other Kenyan ministers as well.

India and Kenya are currently serving in the United Nations Security Council and are also members of the Commonwealth. Kenya is an active member of the African Union, with which India has longstanding ties. (ANI)

