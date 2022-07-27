Jaishankar discusses food, energy challenges with USAID chief Power

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met United States Agency for International Development (USAID) chief Samantha Power on Tuesday and exchanged views on further expanding the India-US partnership.

"Pleased to meet @USAID Administrator @SamanthaJPower today. Discussed global development prospects in the context of food, energy and debt challenges. Also exchanged views on further expanding the India-US partnership," Jaishankar tweeted.

The USAID chief, who is on a visit to India, said that India's insights and leadership are vital to helping fight against global hunger.

"With US support, India transformed from food aid recipient to major agricultural exporter. To tackle the global food crisis, India's insights and leadership are vital. I met with experts in Delhi to discuss how India's expertise can be brought to bear to help fight global hunger," Power wrote in a tweet.

The USAID chief also met with NITI Aayog CEO Param Iyer and said that India can guide the world and help them with its development roadmap.

"Met with Param Iyer, new CEO of NITI Aayog, the Indian govt's policy think tank. India's experiences, from digital innovation to reducing water waste to eliminating paperwork burdens, can inform development roadmaps worldwide," she wrote.

Amid the global food crisis, USAID chief Power is visiting India from July 25-27.



"I visited USAID's "Water ATM" near Sarojini Market which provides safe, affordable drinking water 24/7 for the community, including autorickshaw drivers, construction workers & a local chai stand at the market. Just one example of the concrete impact of US-India collaboration," she said.

Power's visit is seen to be crucial in underscoring the United States' enduring partnership with the Government of India and the Indian people.

Earlier, USAID said in a statement, that Power will meet with food security and climate experts, civil society, and government officials to discuss the global food security crisis, and the U.S.-India development partnership.

"Administrator Power will underscore the United States' enduring partnership with the Government of India and the Indian people," USAID said in a statement.

During her visit, she will participate in meetings and events demonstrating U.S. commitment to partnering with India, the world's largest democracy, as a global development leader in addressing some of the world's most pressing development challenges, such as addressing the global food security crisis, tackling the climate crisis, ending the COVID-19 pandemic, and supporting countries in need.

The visit to India comes amid a global food crisis due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

Earlier, the USAID chief criticized China for not doing enough in a food crisis amid the Ukraine war that has led to a surge in global food prices and threatened global food security. (ANI)

