Jaishankar discusses people-to-people ties with visiting Guyana President

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 8 (ANI): Ahead of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention 2023 on Monday, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met Guyana President Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Sunday in the city of Indore and discussed deep people-to-people ties between the two countries.

"An honour to call on the Chief Guest of the PBD Convention, President Mohamed Irfaan Ali of Guyana. Discussed our deep and abiding people-to-people ties. Exchanged views on strengthening our bilateral cooperation," Jaishankar said in a tweet on Sunday.

Guyana President, who is the chief guest of the 17th PBD Convention, was warmly welcomed in Indore on Sunday. On Ali's arrival, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the African leader's attendance at the Pravasi Bharatiya event is apt given the significant strength of Indian-origin people in Guyana.

"The heart of @incredibleindia warmly welcomes President Dr Mohamed Irfaan of Guyana as the Chief Guest of the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention 2023. With 40 per cent of Guyana's population being of Indian origin, apt that the President of Guyana joins us in celebrating our Pravasis," Bagchi tweeted.

The three-day convention is being organised in partnership with the Madhya Pradesh government in Indore with the aim to enhance engagement with overseas Indians. The theme of this PBD Convention is 'Diaspora: Reliable partners for India's progress in Amrit Kaal'. Over 3,500 diaspora members from nearly 70 different countries have registered for the PBD convention.



The Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas inauguration was held in partnership with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports today. After the inaugural event, Jaishankar called on Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi ahead of the PBD convention on Monday, where the latter is the Special Guest of Honour.

"A pleasure to call on President @CSantokhi of Suriname in Indore today. His presence at the 17th PBD Convention underlines the close bonds between our countries. Discussed enhancing our relationship in the economic, culture, capacity building and people to people domains," Jaishankar tweeted.

Meanwhile, the External Affairs minister also had a lively interaction with the Indian diaspora from the UK in Indore.

"Discussed Modi Government's Easier to do Business; Ease of Living and Migration and Mobility initiatives. Confident that the Living Bridge will promote a stronger India-UK partnership," Jaishankar said in another tweet.

On Monday, the PBD Convention will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will feature addresses by the chief guest, Guyana President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, and Chandrikapersad Santokhi.

On Tuesday, President Droupadi Murmu will confer Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards 2023 and preside over the Valedictory Session. (ANI)

