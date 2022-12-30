Jaishankar discusses Ukraine conflict with House of Representatives President of Cyprus

Nicosia [Cyprus], December 29 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Annita Demetriou, House of Representatives President of Cyprus, and held an exchange on several important regional and global issues, including the Ukraine conflict.

"Great to meet President of House of Representatives @AnnitaDemetriou. An interesting conversation on our parliamentary practices. Appreciate the presentation of commemorative stamps marking #AmritMahotsav and 60 years of our diplomatic ties," Jaishankar tweeted.

"Useful exchange on our bilateral relationship and in the context of the EU. Also discussed regional issues and Ukraine conflict," he added.

External Affairs Minister is in Cyprus for a three-day visit to mark 60 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries. He will address Cyprus' business and investment community, apart from interacting with the Indian diaspora.



Jaishankar today paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi in Nicosia, along with Annita Demetriou, President of the House of Representatives.

"Started my Cyprus visit by joining President of House of Representatives @AnnitaDemetriou in paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi in Nicosia. His universal message of peace and harmony continues to guide us all," he tweeted.

The minister also visited Konark wheel installed in the Cyprus Foreign Ministry one that was gifted by India in 2017.





During his visit, EAM today also met with his Cypriot counterpart Ioannis Kasoulides. The two ministers also exchanged views on their respective neighborhoods, Indo-Pacfic region and West Asia.

"Delighted to meet FM Kasoulides in Nicosia. Our third meeting this year, but this one in Cyprus. Comprehensive discussions on our bilateral ties, cooperation in EU and other multilateral fora. Also exchanged perspectives on our neighbourhood, Indo-Pacific, West Asia & Ukraine," he tweeted.

Jaishankar welcomed the signing of the MoU on Defence and Military Cooperation and the framework agreement on signing the International Solar Alliance by Cyprus.

He also released commemorative stamps on 75 years of India's Independence and 60 years of establishing diplomatic ties with Cyprus. "Overall, there is a lot we can be proud of in our bilateral relations and the level of our comfort and extend of our cooperation is clearly visible," he added.



Addressing the press conference, Jaishankar noted that the Covid-19 pandemic and ongoing conflicts demand the world to address new challenges.

"Energy security and food security are particularly pressing issues. As a responsible member of the international community, India joined its other partners in working towards extending humanitarian aid, medicines, vaccine and food grains," he added.

As India takes on the responsibility of G20, Jaishankar said it is New Delhi's endeavour to involve as many countries as possible and stir the conversation in the forum towards equitable and sustainable growth. (ANI)

