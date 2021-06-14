Jaishankar holds ministerial roundtable meet with Kenyan ministers

Nairobi [Kenya], June 14 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held a ministerial roundtable meeting with Kenyan ministers, wherein he discussed building a comprehensive partnership between the two countries.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar thanked his Kenyan counterpart Raychelle Omamo for chairing the meet, while thanking other Kenyan ministers for their contributions

"Discussed building a comprehensive partnership at the Ministerial Roundtable today. Thank FM Raychelle Omamo for chairing," he tweeted.

"And Defence Minister @CSDefence_Kenya, Trade & Industry Minister @maina_betty, ICT Minister @mucheru, Energy Minister @ketercharles, Asst Treasury Minister Nelson Gaichuhie, Asst Health Minister Rashid Abdi Aman& Interior Secretary @Karanjakibicho for their valuable contributions," he added.

The external affairs minister in another tweet said that he appreciated the ideas, enthusiasm and commitment of all participants.

Jaishankar will be in Kenya from June 12-14, confirmed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) earlier.

Jaishankar will also meet with other ministers of the Kenyan government to take forward the India-Kenya relationship. The development partnership is an important aspect of the relationship between the two countries which the visit will seek to deepen.

The external affairs minister will also interact with the Indian-origin community, which is an important bridge between India and Kenya.

Meanwhile, India and Kenya are currently serving in the United Nations Security Council and are also members of the Commonwealth. Kenya is an active member of the African Union, with which India has long-standing ties. (ANI)